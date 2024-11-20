Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Down 19.2% – Here’s What Happened

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) traded down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 127,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 96,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Hornby Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £35.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.83.

Hornby Company Profile

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

