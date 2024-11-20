Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 816 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

