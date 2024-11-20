Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,785.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,976.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,407.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4,012.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,079.50 and a 52 week high of $5,069.44.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

