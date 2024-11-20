Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $29.45 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $521.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

