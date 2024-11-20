Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 110,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,662,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 1,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,349,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,370 shares of company stock worth $46,797,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MA opened at $519.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $398.26 and a 12-month high of $534.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

