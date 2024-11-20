Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

