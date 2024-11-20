Hubbell Incorporated Elects Garrick J. Rochow as Independent DirectorOn November 19, 2024, Hubbell Incorporated’s Board of Directors made a significant decision to elect Garrick J. Rochow as an independent director of the Company. Rochow’s appointmen

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Hubbell’s 8K filing here.
About Hubbell
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.
