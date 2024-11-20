Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). 2,101,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,101,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
