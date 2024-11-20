Insider Buying: Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Buys 9,572 Shares of Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) insider Gerrard Schmid acquired 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$30.45 ($19.90) per share, with a total value of A$291,419.54 ($190,470.29).
Computershare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.
Computershare Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Computershare
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.