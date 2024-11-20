Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,495 ($44.35) per share, for a total transaction of £20,970 ($26,611.68).
Croda International Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON CRDA traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,501 ($44.43). The stock had a trading volume of 633,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.72. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,429 ($43.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,154 ($65.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,881.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,102.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,985.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.
Croda International Company Profile
