Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,495 ($44.35) per share, for a total transaction of £20,970 ($26,611.68).

Croda International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON CRDA traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,501 ($44.43). The stock had a trading volume of 633,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.72. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,429 ($43.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,154 ($65.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,881.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,102.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,985.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

