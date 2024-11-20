Insider Buying: Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Insider Acquires 1,990 Shares of Stock

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) insider Kirsty Rankin bought 1,990 shares of Flight Centre Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$17.58 ($11.49) per share, with a total value of A$34,980.22 ($22,862.89).

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.05.

Flight Centre Travel Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Flight Centre Travel Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Flight Centre Travel Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

