Insider Buying: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) Director Gerard E. Holthaus bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 411,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,622.79. This represents a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 319.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,572,000 after purchasing an additional 456,674 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after buying an additional 148,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,958 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,445 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.