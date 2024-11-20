Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Sells 386 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGYGet Free Report) Senior Officer Susan Jane Ivay sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.89, for a total transaction of C$18,485.54.

Calian Group stock opened at C$47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$42.88 and a 12-month high of C$61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$567.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.30.

CGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.00.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

