Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CMS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.57. 2,688,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CMS Energy by 206.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

