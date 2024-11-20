Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total value of C$326,900.70.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Tavis Aaron Carlson acquired 675 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$15.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$16.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

