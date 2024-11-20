Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells 10,771 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,620.60. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. 2,831,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,427. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

