Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Major Shareholder Sells 14,750 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rollins Trading Down 1.1 %

Rollins stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 34.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 186,452 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

