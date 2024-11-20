Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,360 shares in the company, valued at $17,140,812.80. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,630,932.84.

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

