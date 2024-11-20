Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells 103,905 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 103,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,145,033.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,703,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,773,429.56. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 18th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 90,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00.

Shares of NYSE RSI traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 1,971,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,732. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,605,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

