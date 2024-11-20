Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells 15,081 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $747,565.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,563.20. This represents a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ScanSource Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $775.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James lowered ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Report on ScanSource
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ScanSource
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.