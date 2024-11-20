Insider Selling: Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) CEO Sells 82,546 Shares of Stock

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) CEO Punit Dhillon sold 82,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $411,904.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,816.77. This represents a 20.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Punit Dhillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Punit Dhillon sold 364 shares of Skye Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $2,020.20.
Skye Bioscience Stock Down 4.8 %
SKYE stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 97,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $19.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skye Bioscience
Analyst Ratings Changes
SKYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Get Our Latest Report on Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience Company Profile
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skye Bioscience
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.