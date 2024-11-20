Insider Selling: Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) CEO Sells 82,546 Shares of Stock

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) CEO Punit Dhillon sold 82,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $411,904.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,816.77. This represents a 20.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, November 15th, Punit Dhillon sold 364 shares of Skye Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $2,020.20.

SKYE stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 97,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $19.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Skye Bioscience by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,563,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 265,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Skye Bioscience by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

SKYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

