Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells 76,761 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $2,886,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,556.80. The trade was a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Timothy Richard Kraft also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Timothy Richard Kraft sold 21,209 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $774,128.50.
Simply Good Foods Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of SMPL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SMPL
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simply Good Foods
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.