Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells 76,761 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $2,886,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,556.80. The trade was a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Richard Kraft also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Timothy Richard Kraft sold 21,209 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $774,128.50.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SMPL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.