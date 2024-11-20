Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $538.82 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $544.38. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.