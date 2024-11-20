Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $20.71.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Rocking the Charts: Why Live Nation Could Hit New Highs
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Don’t Miss a Second Chance to Buy These 2024 Winners for 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Tech Stock Bargains Offering Buy the Dip Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.