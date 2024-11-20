Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Further Reading

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

