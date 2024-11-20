Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

