Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF



The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

