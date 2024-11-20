Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $21.73.
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
