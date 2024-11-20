Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVI stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

