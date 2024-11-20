Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GOVI stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $29.74.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Dutch Bros’ Growth Perks: Can This Coffee Stock Hit New Highs?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Rocking the Charts: Why Live Nation Could Hit New Highs
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Don’t Miss a Second Chance to Buy These 2024 Winners for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.