Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $48,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,885.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.76. The company had a trading volume of 450,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,901. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.44 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.14 and its 200-day moving average is $195.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.