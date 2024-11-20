Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 496,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 11.4% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $22,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 366,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

