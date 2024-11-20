Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lowered by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $144.83 and a 52 week high of $185.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

