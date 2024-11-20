Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM):

11/12/2024 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2024 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2024 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Sprouts Farmers Market is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.44. 1,343,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,632. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.60. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $577,628.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,432 shares in the company, valued at $22,485,650.88. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,527,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. This represents a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,648 shares of company stock worth $5,902,586. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,966,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 593,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after purchasing an additional 973,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

