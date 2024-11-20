Investors Purchase High Volume of United States Steel Call Options (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 84,572 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 86% compared to the average volume of 45,357 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

X stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. 4,692,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

