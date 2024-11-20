InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
