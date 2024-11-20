iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2831 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

