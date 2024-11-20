iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 446,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the previous session’s volume of 107,591 shares.The stock last traded at $49.92 and had previously closed at $49.84.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $439,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

