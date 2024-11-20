iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DGRO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,483. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.