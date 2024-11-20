iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $122,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $452.58 and a fifty-two week high of $603.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.