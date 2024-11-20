iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

