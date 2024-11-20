iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Boosted by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.