iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $136.85 and a 1-year high of $181.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

