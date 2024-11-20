iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 63,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 98,740 shares.The stock last traded at $68.27 and had previously closed at $67.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYK. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $524,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,057,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.