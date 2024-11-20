iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for 10.3% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 197.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

IYG opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.