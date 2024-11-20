iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

IHE stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $673.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

