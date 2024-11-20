Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

