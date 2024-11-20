Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

