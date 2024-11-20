JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,582,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,157 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of JELD-WEN worth $151,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,464. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $854.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 450,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $4,527,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,751,912 shares in the company, valued at $118,224,234.72. The trade was a 3.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JELD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

