Jennison Associates LLC Buys 184,138 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,138 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $281,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price objective (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $322.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.