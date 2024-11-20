Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.50 Billion Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,560,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,180,786 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,496,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

DIS stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

