Jennison Associates LLC Has $181.47 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 170.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 464,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $181,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $263,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $97,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.92 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.14 and a 200 day moving average of $238.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

